Smitten on Paper Now Open Saturdays
For the holiday season Monrovia's Smitten on Paper, a custom stationery and paper goods company, will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before it was only open Monday-Friday. To celebrate the new hours it will hold a one time Seconds Sale of products with slight flaws. There will be pre-packaged and create-your-own grab bags of paper scraps, envelopes, ribbon, packaging and other retired inventory from $1. "We've had requests to open on weekends since we opened and we're ready to take our business to the next level," says Smitten On Paper Creative Director, Amy Gonzales. The store is at 114 East Lemon Ave., between Myrtle and the Fire station.
