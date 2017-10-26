News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Pedestrian Hit by Car; Drive-Through Customer Exposes Himself; Car Abandoned After Crash
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 23-25. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 426 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 2:46 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers were dispatched to the location regarding a suspect who put items into his backpack and a shopping cart, and then left the store without paying for the merchandise. He was detained by store security. The suspect was arrested for the theft.
Traffic Collision – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
October 23 at 5:48 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision on Mayflower, south of Huntington, regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 60-year-old male, was crossing the street mid-block. A vehicle exited a driveway was traveling in the center median, merging into the number one lane, when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. The victim sustained broken bones and a head injury. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 23 at 7:25 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. One of the drivers involved was complaining of pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other driver caused the collision and fled the scene. A witness was able to obtain a plate and the investigation is ongoing.
Indecent Exposure
October 23 at 10:48 p.m., a female employee at business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report an indecent exposure incident. A male customer exposed himself in front of her while in the drive-thru at the location. The suspect then fled the location in a silver Toyota Prius. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 10:10 a.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Avenue regarding a female subject loitering on private property. During the investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe. The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 25 at 3:25 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Genoa and Mayflower when he located an unoccupied vehicle in the middle of the road. The vehicle had collided into an electrical pole and was now abandoned. Officers were not able to locate the owner, so the vehicle was impounded. The investigation is continuing.
