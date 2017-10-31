News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Elderly Woman Conned; Death Threats; Man Fires Gun to Get Attention; Hikers Found; More
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 26-29. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Fraud Incident
October 26 at 1:58 p.m., an elderly female victim was approached by a female suspect outside of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspect told the victim if she gave her money she would be able to make more money for her. The victim drove the suspect to various banks, withdrew money and gave it to the suspect. The suspect took the money and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 8:15 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a female subject passed out on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Foothill. When officers arrived, they found an extremely intoxicated female subject and determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. She was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
October 27 at 12:50 a.m., an officer stopped two subjects on bicycles for a traffic code violation. A computer check of the subjects revealed one of them had a warrant and a consent search revealed the other one was in possession of methamphetamine. They were both arrested and taken into custody for the charges.
Commercial Burglary
October 27 at 2:18 a.m., police dispatch received an alarm activation call at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived, they found the front door window had been smashed. They cleared the building and saw the cash register had been removed. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 27 at 8:50 a.m. an elderly driver was attempting to park in a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Lime and inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The vehicle collided into the north wall of the movie theater. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Critical Missing Adult – Subject Located
October 27 at 10:57 a.m., an elderly male subject with the onset of dementia did not return to a retirement home in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and searched the area, but did not locate the subject. Public notification was made on Twitter and a Silver Alert Notification was made to CHP and broadcast out to the Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties. The subject was also entered as a critical missing into the law enforcement missing persons system. On October 28 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Monrovia Police Department was contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department Central Division, stating they found our missing person.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 27 at 11:31 a.m., a bicyclist was traveling south along the sidewalk at Myrtle and Huntington. As he rode down the apron of the sidewalk into the street, a driver was making a right turn and collided with the bicyclist. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and complained of pain to his head and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Criminal Threats
October 27 at 11:33 a.m., police dispatch received multiple calls from a subject who was threatening to kill people at a construction site at Primrose and Pomona, as well as at the Metro Station, if officers did not respond within three minutes. During these calls, the suspect also made statements that he was planning to kill police officers. Monrovia officers and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies responded. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department simultaneously had reports of a suspicious package on the train platform. A containment of the area was set up and a search of the construction site and Metro Station platform was conducted. The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau canine officers also responded to assist in the search of the large construction complex. Once officers were on scene at the construction site, no additional calls were received from the suspect. A thorough search was conducted, however, no one was located. The investigation is continuing.
Shots Fired
October 28 at 5:02 a.m., several calls were received reporting shots heard in the 300 block of North Canyon and the 300 block of Prospect. The callers also reported they heard a male subject yelling for help. Officers arrived and narrowed the search to a residence in the 300 block of Prospect. They could still hear a male subject asking for help. They yelled out to him and he said he was on the second floor and needed help. Officers forced entry, cleared the residence and located the subject in his bed upstairs. The subject didn't have a phone and needed medical attention, so he fired 4 to 5 shots into the ground from his balcony off his bedroom to get help to come. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital. His gun was taken for safe keeping.
Vehicle Burglary
October 28 at 8:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of W. Central. The victim parked his vehicle in his driveway in the evening. When he returned to the vehicle in the morning, he found the rear sliding window on his truck had been forced open. The victim's wallet was taken from the cab of the vehicle.
Lost Hikers Located
October 28 at 6:43 p.m., two hikers were reported lost above Canyon Park. The caller was a friend of the hikers who had been in touch with them on their cell phones. Dispatch attempted to call the lost hikers and to pin point the coordinates of their phone, but were having problems locating them. Los Angeles County Fire and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue were notified. Monrovia park rangers went up on an all-terrain vehicle and eventually located the hikers on the side of the hill. The Los Angeles County Fire helicopter responded and had to hoist the two hikers to safety. They were not injured.
Grand Theft Auto
October 28 at 9:13 p.m., a pizza delivery person was delivering a pizza to a residence in the 500 block of W. Duarte and left his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition. When he came back out to his vehicle, he saw it traveling east on Duarte Road and out of sight. Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 11:37 p.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle had struck the traffic signal pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. Witnesses reported that the male subject who was driving the vehicle left, walking west from the scene. He was located a short distance from the scene and brought back to the location. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence. After further investigation, he was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary / Grand Theft Auto
October 29 at 10:00 a.m., an employee from a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called police to report the front locking system on their building had been cut and the front glass was broken out. Officers responded and cleared the interior of the building. A 2018 Mini Cooper Countryman was stolen from the location. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 1:40 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The theft had just occurred and the suspects were fleeing in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise. An officer in the area responded and stopped the vehicle at Cypress and Primrose. The suspect was positively identified and arrested.
No comments:
