Monrovia Firehouse Open House
Monrovia Fire & Rescue will hold an open house on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon) to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. The theme, "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out," is to encourage residents to have an escape plan in case of an emergency.
At the event you can meet firefighters, kids can participate in a Junior Firefighter Challenge designed to simulate firefighter drills, and firefighters will perform an auto extrication demonstration to show the tools and procedures the Fire Department uses to extricate individuals who are trapped due to an automobile accident.
- Brad Haugaard
