Monrovia Police: Car Wheels Stolen; Burglary Thwarted; Very Drunk; Shoplifter Covers License Plate

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 2-4. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 427 service events, resulting in 89 investigations.
Grand Theft
October 2 at 11:29 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. Two male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts were seen on surveillance video taking the wheels off of a Dodge Charger at the facility. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Burglary Tools / Patrol Hold – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 3:53 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a possible theft in progress. Two suspicious suspects were at the business. One went into the store and began loading a basket with merchandise. The second suspect was in a vehicle outside waiting for him with a child in the car. Security called police and as officers arrived on scene, the suspect outside warned the suspect inside, who then exited the store without the merchandise. A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect waiting outside in the vehicle, who was parked in a fire lane. The driver was found to be on parole and in possession of burglary tools. He was arrested and a parole hold was placed on him. The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted regarding the child, who was ultimately released to her mother.
Shoplifting
October 3 at 7:28 p.m., employees at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington recognized a group of subjects in the store that had committed thefts at their other store locations. The group selected numerous items and fled through the rear doors. They fled the area in a green Nissan. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 10:48 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Colorado regarding a report of a male subject causing a disturbance. They arrived and determined the subject was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. A computer check revealed the subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
October 3 at 11:00 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A male suspect selected a power saw from a shelf and fled out the front door to a waiting vehicle. The vehicle's plates were covered and the suspects fled the area in the vehicle. Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspects or vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism
October 4 at 10:26 a.m., a felony vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Spanner. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 9:45 a.m. Four vehicles were keyed on the sides and hoods. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 4 at 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Palm regarding the report of an assault. The female victim told officers she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who fled the location prior to police arrival. Officers conducted an area search for the suspect, but he was not located. The investigation is continuing.
