News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Amada Miyachi Consolidates Its Newly Purchased Company to Monrovia
The San Diego office of UK-based MacGregor Welding Systems was moved to the Amada Miyachi America offices in Monrovia on September 1.
Amada Miyachi Europe acquired UK-based MacGregor Welding Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision micro joining equipment, along with its USA facility, MacGregor Systems. With this acquisition, Amada Miyachi expanded its range of products and services to meet the complete joining needs of its global customer base.
"Acquiring MacGregor creates an excellent opportunity to grow the business through the effective collaboration of the Amada Miyachi and MacGregor teams and to further develop new resistance welding and other welding products that meet the demands of modern industrial customers worldwide," said David Fawcett, Group CEO and President Amada Miyachi America and Amada Miyachi Europe.
"Integrating MacGregor's capabilities with those at our Monrovia facility will leverage MacGregor's engineering capabilities, excellent customer relationships, and differentiated product line," he added.
Source: Amada Miyachi press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment