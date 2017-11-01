News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia-Led Coalition Prompts Anti-Crime Proposition; Have the Bears Been Faked Out?; Car Show; Etc.
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ The Monrovia-led "Taking Back Our Community" coalition has prompted the development of a proposition for the November 2018 election to modify problems the coalition sees in AB 109, Prop 47, and Prop 57. The initiative was introduced at a press conference in Sacramento on Monday, October 30, and Monrovia, as the lead agency for the Taking Back Our Community Coalition, was invited to participate. The proposition would: change Prop 57 by redefining certain crimes as "violent" felonies, and change Prop 47 so that on the third theft, that theft will become chargeable as a felony. Chi calls this " a terrific development." Here is a summary of what it would do: https://goo.gl/bBtE12
~ The experiment of changing trash pick-up times for residents north of Hillcrest to discourage trash bears may have worked as city staff has seen fewer reports of bear activity, however not a lot of data yet, so the city and Athens plan to continue the test through the end of the year.
~ John Foltz, a member of the City’s Monrovia Renewal Citizens’ Advisory Committee, passed away last Thursday, October 26. He suffered a stroke and a heart attack a few weeks ago.
~ The Monrovia Police Officers' Association will host a fundraising car show (with food booths) as a fundraiser for Men's Health and Cancer Research. It will be held on Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Library Park. For questions email Seth Hermes at shermes@monrovia.laclen.org.
~ Captain Alan Sanvictores will be sworn in as the new Monrovia Chief of Police at 6 p.m., before the Nov. 7 City Council meeting.
- Brad Haugaard
