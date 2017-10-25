News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Cell Tower About to be Installed Near Canyon Park
This cell phone tower is ready to be installed next to the dam keeper’s old house next to Canyon Park. I think it is going to be disguised as a tree.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/25/2017
