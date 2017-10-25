News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Cell Tower About to be Installed Near Canyon Park



This cell phone tower is ready to be installed next to the dam keeper’s old house next to Canyon Park. I think it is going to be disguised as a tree. 

- Brad Haugaard 
