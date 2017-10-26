News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Bella Sera



Dinner at Bella Sera, on the east side of Myrtle just below the theater. Got the Chicken Marsala for $21 and a beer for $8. The meal came with bread and seasoned butter. Delicious! 

- Brad Haugaard 
