Monrovia Firefighters Battle Blaze
The fire is at the southeast corner of Magnolia and Chestnut, apparently at Mosher's Garage, or at least in the same building . Lots of old classic cars there.
Update: Appears to be about out.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/09/2017
