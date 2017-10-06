News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Cafe X2O



Dinner at Cafe X2O on the north side of Foothill just east of Alta Vista. Got the chicken shawarma (new on the menu) or $11 and a draft beer at the $3 happy hour price. It was delish! I liked it a lot. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)