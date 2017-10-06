News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Cafe X2O
Dinner at Cafe X2O on the north side of Foothill just east of Alta Vista. Got the chicken shawarma (new on the menu) or $11 and a draft beer at the $3 happy hour price. It was delish! I liked it a lot.
- Brad Haugaard
10/06/2017
restaurants
