All Souls' Eve Service at Saint Luke Church
The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present All Souls' Eve, a concert honoring the souls of those who have departed, on Saturday, October, 28, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Monrovia, 122 S. California Ave. The concert will include selections from Moz Requiem, Moerten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna and other works of remembrance old and new. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. They may be ordered online at sgvccsingers.org or via check payable to SGVCC and mailed to SGVCC, PO Box 2225, Monrovia CA 91017.
- Brad Haugaard
