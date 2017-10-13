News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Something Healthy




Lunch at Something Healthy, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the Farmer Sandwich with turkey for $8.59 (it came with a bag of chips) and an iced tea for $1.50. Tasted good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
