News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Something Healthy
Lunch at Something Healthy, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the Farmer Sandwich with turkey for $8.59 (it came with a bag of chips) and an iced tea for $1.50. Tasted good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/13/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment