News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Celebrate the Arts Today; Victory over South Pas :-)


~ Monrovia's Celebrate the Arts festival continues today at Library Park - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here are some pictures from Saturday:  https://goo.gl/DvBSdf

~ Monrovia beat South Pas in football. :-) https://goo.gl/MkJapk

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)