Celebrate the Arts Today; Victory over South Pas :-)
~ Monrovia's Celebrate the Arts festival continues today at Library Park - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here are some pictures from Saturday:
https://goo.gl/DvBSdf
~ Monrovia beat South Pas in football. :-)
https://goo.gl/MkJapk
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/08/2017
