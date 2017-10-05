News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Former Monrovia City Manager Takes Over in Ontario
Former Monrovia City Manager Scott Ochoa (who later served as Glendale city manager) has accepted a new position as city manager of Ontario, for a $310,000 per year salary.
https://goo.gl/FD2ny2
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/05/2017
