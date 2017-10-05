News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Former Monrovia City Manager Takes Over in Ontario


Former Monrovia City Manager Scott Ochoa (who later served as Glendale city manager) has accepted a new position as city manager of Ontario, for a $310,000 per year salary. https://goo.gl/FD2ny2

- Brad Haugaard
