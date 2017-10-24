Monrovia Will Have to Change Its Election Dates; Halloween Events; Free Compost; Walk Through the Library Online

In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ The state is requiring all cities that have “a significant decrease in voter turnout” for municipal elections to consolidate their elections with a statewide election. Since that describes us, Monrovia will have to consolidate its elections from March in odd numbered years to either November or March in even numbered years. Chi said the City Council prefers March "to try and keep local municipal elections as non-partisan as possible. The council plans to discuss this issue in greater detail at its November 7, meeting.
~ Halloween in Old Town will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Old Town and Library Park. Costume judging (including for dogs), activity booths and a photo booth. sponsored by the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board. More than 4,000 kids participate annually and this year at least 28 merchants are participating, more than ever before.
~ Monrovia Canyon Park is hosting a Build-a-Bat-Box event at the Nature Center in Canyon Park (1200 N. Canyon Blvd.) on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Bats eat mosquitoes - yum! Park staff will provide supplies, tools, and instructions. Supplies limited. For more information, call Canyon Park Rangers at 256-8282.
~ Compost and mulch giveaway event with Athens Services from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the City's Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain Ave.). All Monrovia residents are eligible for this self-serve event. Bring a copy of your ID or your Athens bill, and your own containers (no plastic bags). For questions call the Public Works Division at 932-5575.
- Brad Haugaard
