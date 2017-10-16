News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Heroin and Fake $100 Bills; Drunk Driving; Shoplifting; Drugs; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 12-15. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
October 12 at 7:26 p.m., officers completed a location check at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington due to ongoing complaints. During the location check, they contacted four subjects in one of the rooms and a computer check revealed three of the subjects had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The subjects were arrested and held pending their court appearances.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 4:29 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and further investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI and two passengers were arrested for public intoxication.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 5:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the front yard of a residence in the 700 block of Montana. They contacted several subjects. One subject was taken into custody for public intoxication and held for a sobering period. A second subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Warrant / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 8:52 a.m., a former tenant that had been evicted several days earlier had returned to the residence in the 700 block of W. Duarte Road. He has been asked to stay away from the location. He has brought property back to the location and made statements that he is staying there. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and served with a no-trespassing order for the location.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 3:06 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington phoned police to report a subject that had stolen merchandise and when confronted, became combative. Officers responded, confirmed the theft and the suspect was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 7:56 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of W. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle was occupied by five subjects. One of the passengers had a warrant for his arrest and officers located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Two subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeit Currency / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 10:24 a.m., the owner of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a subject that paid their bill with a counterfeit $100 bill and left the location. An employee followed the subject outside and called police. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject was arrested for possession of a counterfeit bill and was found to be in possession of heroin. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody for the charges.
