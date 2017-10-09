Monrovia Police: Lost 5-Year-Old Rescued; Drunk Driving; Stopped at Green Light - Sleeping

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 5-8. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 3:29 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a 5-year-old child wandering around in his pajamas and crying. The officer found the boy, but he was unable to communicate very well and couldn't provide much information. Officers drove the child around the area until he pointed out his home on Central Avenue, over four blocks away from where he was found. No one was home at the residence. Approximately one hour after the child was reported wandering, the child’s 27-year-old brother showed up at the residence and said he left him alone to go run errands. The brother was arrested for child endangerment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
October 5 at 10:49 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported to police in the 300 block of Bradbury. When officers arrived, two subjects exited the vehicle and started to walk away. They were detained by officers and a consent search of one of the subjects revealed a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. A computer check revealed the same subject also had a warrant for his arrest. A consent search of the vehicle revealed another methamphetamine pipe in the front passenger door. The second subject, who was in control of the vehicle, was also arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 1:36 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Camino Real when he observed a driver commit a traffic violation. When the officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, he noticed the driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 7:49 p.m., loss prevention personnel at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. The suspect selected a large quantity of merchandise and left the store without paying for the items. The suspect was stopped outside of the store and the property was recovered. The suspect was arrested, booked and also found to have a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was held pending his court appearance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 10:11 p.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a disturbing subject at the business that was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested, booked and held pending his court appearance.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 2:25 a.m., an officer observed a driver commit a vehicle code violation in the 3000 block of S. Peck and made a traffic stop. The driver displayed obvious signs of intoxication. The investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 7 at 4:40 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at the scene of what appeared to be a traffic collision in the 100 block of W. Duarte Road. The investigation revealed the driver struck the curb with the vehicle, knocked over a city street light, and then locked the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was impounded and the investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 11:15 p.m., a disturbing patron was reported at a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The patron was refusing to leave. Officers arrived, contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 4:40 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of E. Duarte Road. The driver was still inside and appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Officers arrived, contacted the driver and the investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. The suspect was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 4:01 a.m., a vehicle in the 600 block of Royal Oaks was reported to police. The driver had stopped at a green light and appeared to be asleep at the wheel. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. Through investigation, they determined he was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period.
No comments:
Post a Comment