Monrovia Fire Prevention Week - Open House Oct. 14
Monrovia Fire & Rescue will be participating in the annual Fire Prevention Week. Every year, Fire Departments across the nation celebrate Fire Prevention week to urge residents to take proper safety measures to decrease their risk of fires. This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!" reinforces the crucial need for an escape plan. As part of the campaign, Monrovia firefighters will be visiting Monrovia Unified School District fourth grade classrooms during the week of Oct. 9 to educate students on the importance of developing an escape plan for families in their home, and safety tips surrounding that topic.
To conclude the week, on Oct. 14, Monrovia Fire & Rescue will open its doors at Station 101, located at 141 E. Lemon Ave., to the general public between the hours of 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for an open house event. During the open house, Monrovia Fire & Rescue will host a Junior Firefighter Challenge-a course designed for kids to simulate firefighter drills-and an Auto Extrication demonstration. The demonstration will include tools and procedures the department uses to extricate a patient from an automobile accident.
For more information on Fire Prevention Week and resources to help keep you and your family safe from fire and related hazards, visit Monrovia Fire & Rescue's website: https://goo.gl/Pfgnhr
Source: Monrovia Fire Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
