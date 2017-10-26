Fifth and Huntington Apartment Complex About Done

I'll take the movers and shakers that run this city seriously about our water shortage when they stop approving these high density housing projects like this one, the one at Station Square and the boutique hotel at Myrtle and Huntington. What will be the cost of the additional city services such as EMT, fire, police and schools required by these new residents?The traffic during the two peak periods on Huntington and Foothill have increased to intolerable proportions. We have already become "another Pasadena" that we didn't want to be.It's time for some red lines to be drawn.
