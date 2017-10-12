New Book Out on Monrovia's Renaissance

Former Monrovia public information officer, Dick Singer, has a new book out, called, "Renaissance Years: A History of Modern Monrovia." Here's a review: https://goo.gl/Y93rDi
(Unfortunately the article gives no clue where to get the book. Dick, where can people get Renaissance Years?)
Update: See comments for where to buy the book.
- Brad Haugaard
Glad you asked, Brad. It's currently available at the Monrovia Historical Museum and through the Monrovia Historical Society. It can also be purchased at The Dollmakers in Old Town. The full $30 cost goes to support Monrovia historical projects, such as the museum, the Anderson House and the Legacy Project. A limited number of the first edition printing is being made available now. The book should be available on Amazon.com after the first of the year.ReplyDelete
Oh, it's also available at the Monrovia Public Library....Delete