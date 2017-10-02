News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Calvary Road Baptist Church Praying for Those Affected by Las Vegas Shootings
Stephen On Kie Li reports on Facebook that Monrovia's Calvary Road Baptist Church will be praying both for members who have been affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas, "and we would welcome adding your prayer requests as well." You can send prayer requests for "family, friends, coworkers or anyone else you know" who has been affected by the massacre to the church at prayer@calvaryroadbaptist.church
- Brad Haugaard
