Monrovia Police: No License and She Was Selling Marijuana; Brother-Sister Fight; Gardener Ripped Off; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 9-11. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 412 service events, resulting in 63 investigations.
Theft of Gardening Equipment
October 10 at 11:03 a.m., a citizen patrol officer was on patrol in the 400 block of Highland when he was flagged down by a gardener. The gardener told him a male suspect in a gray Ford truck just stole his yard trimmer and fled the area. An officer searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 5:16 p.m., units responded to the intersection of Peck and Live Oak regarding a traffic collision. A male subject in a pickup truck was driving west on Live Oak and collided with a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. There were no injuries. Further investigation revealed the driver of the pickup was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI.
Possession of Marijuana for Sales – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 9:49 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Duarte at Mayflower. The 17-year-old female driver was found to be unlicensed. She was arrested for driving without a license. During an inventory search of the vehicle, approximately 13 pounds of marijauna and cash was located. The driver was charged with an infraction due to her age for the marijuana, in addition to the unlicensed driver charge. The driver was later released to her guardian.
Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 9:49 p.m., police dispatch received numerous calls regarding a disturbance at a location in the 1300 block of Alta Vista. Officers arrived and found a male subject bleeding from a laceration to his head. A female subject was also at the location and was extremely intoxicated. The investigation revealed the two subjects are siblings and were involved in a physical altercation. It was unknown how the male sustained the injury. Both subjects refused prosecution and the male subject was taken to the hospital for treatment. The female was arrested for public intoxication.
Grand Theft Auto
October 11 at 2:09 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Olive. An unknown suspect entered a parking garage at the location and stole a scooter from the garage. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 11 at 4:17 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. A female staying at the location reported that she placed an expensive ring on the kitchen counter in her room and left the location. When she returned in the early evening, the ring was missing. The investigation is continuing.
