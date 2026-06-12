Monrovia Library annual patron survey, May 29–June 30
Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
VFW Post 2070 BBQ & Car Show, June 13
Stories from Latin America at the Library, June 13
MAP Block Party at Julian Fisher Park, June 13
Smoothie Social at the Library for children, June 15
Summer Solstice Garden Party, June 20
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary June 20
Summer Solstice Garden Party at Monrovia Community Garden, June 20
Peace Camp at OASIS, June 22–26
Wildfire ecology and evacuation workshop, June 22
Fire Resilient Gardening workshop June 27
Arthur Blair Historic Inn Grand Opening July 4 in Monrovia
- Brad Haugaard
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