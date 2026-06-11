Monrovia Police: Relative pulls knife, threatens to kill; Driver ditches car, resists cops in store; Stolen car suspect caught exiting; Man offers drugs to boy; Etc.

SIGNIFICANT INCIDENTS
JUNE 4
Grand Theft
At 7:11 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of El Dorado reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 12:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. The suspect was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
At 4:13 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported an assault. An investigation revealed the victim and a relative were involved in an argument when the relative produced a knife, thrust it toward the victim and threatened to kill him. The suspect fled shortly after. The relative was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 5
Grand Theft Auto
At 7:02 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Lemon reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 12:10 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Chestnut reported his vehicle window was smashed and money was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 4:51 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
At 7:45 p.m., employees from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two female subjects were concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subjects outside. They were arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 6
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:06 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the subject outside the store. An investigation confirmed the theft and he was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:25 p.m., while patrolling the area of Duarte and Mountain an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 7
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
At 3:20 a.m., a noise disturbance involving occupants of a parked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants. An investigation revealed two of the occupants were heavily intoxicated and unable to care for themselves. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 5:11 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress reported her ex-boyfriend was outside, intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
At 10:40 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of May reported that his child's mother grabbed him violently and hit him. The victim suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 8
Resisting – Suspect Arrested
At 12:54 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Mayflower saw a vehicle in violation of vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver abruptly entered a parking lot, exit the vehicle and entered a store. Officers made contact with the driver inside the store and while attempting to detain him, he began to resist. He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 7:12 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject in a park drinking alcohol. An officer arrived, saw the subject drinking alcohol and made contact with him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 4:26 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject drinking alcohol in public. Officers arrived and located the subject with two open containers. She was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 9
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
At 6:57 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Fifth and Foothill. The stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot with the driver exiting the vehicle. The driver was located, arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 7:36 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Central reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation / Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 3:41 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a suspicious male and made contact with him. The subject gave the officer false identifying information and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 4:07 p.m., while patrolling the area of Longden and Peck an officer saw a pedestrian commit a violation. The officer made contact and discovered the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 5:53 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject offered the caller's grandson a controlled substance. Officers located the male subject a short distance away. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 10
Grand Theft Auto
At 7:04 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
At 12:41 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report an unknown subject used her identity to shop online. This investigation is continuing.
COMMUNITY ALERTS
Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Update
The City is making a change to how street sweeping parking restrictions are enforced.
For years, residents have been allowed to move their vehicles back into posted "No Parking" areas once the street sweeper passed, even while the parking restriction period was still in effect. This practice created inconsistency, and the Monrovia Police Department is moving to enforce posted signage as written. Moving forward, citations will be issued for the full posted no-parking window, regardless of whether the sweeper has already come through.
No changes are being made to posted times, signs, or routes, only to how the hours are applied and signage is enforced.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Alert
Protect your vehicle by following the prevention tips in the attached flyer and reporting suspicious activity to the Monrovia Police Department.
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