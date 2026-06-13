Monrovia 3-Year-Old Named First-Ever 'Gerber Get’ems' Winner

Joey Rider, a 3-year-old from Monrovia, has been named the first-ever Gerber Get’ems winner in the 2026 Gerber Photo Search. Get’ems is a new category recognizing children ages 3 to 5 and is named for the company's line of healthy snacks designed for children three and older.
On social media, Gerber posted:
"Joey’s photo captures what makes her so special: a smile that shines bright and a spirit that makes friends everywhere she goes, brings people together, and makes sure no one is ever left out.
"From coloring side by side with her family to dreaming up new creations, she leads with imagination and creativity, filling every moment with joy and connection. In so many ways, Joey is coloring her world and the world around her in the most vibrant way."
Joey and her family will receive a $10,000 prize, plus a wardrobe valued at $500 from Gerber Childrenswear."
- Brad Haugaard
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