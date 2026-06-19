Monrovia Library annual patron survey, May 29–June 30
Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9
Teen Game Hangout at the Library, June 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
Summer Solstice Garden Party, June 20
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary June 20
Summer Solstice Garden Party at Monrovia Community Garden, June 20
Library hosting induction cooking workshop June 20, wildfire preparedness June 22
Peace Camp at OASIS, June 22–26
Wildfire ecology and evacuation workshop, June 22
Baby Storytime at the Library on June 23
MPWR fundraiser at BJ's Restaurant in Arcadia, June 24
Community Center plans bus trip to LA County Museum of Art, June 25
Fire Resilient Gardening workshop June 27
Music Trivia and Karaoke at Library, June 27
Monrovia Canyon Park Family Hike and Campout, June 27-28
Arthur Blair Historic Inn Grand Opening July 4 in Monrovia
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment