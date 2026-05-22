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Peace Camp at OASIS, June 22–26

Peace Camp will be held at the OASIS (429 E. Wildrose Ave.) June 22–26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The program includes games, art, music, and nature activities, with a focus on leadership, cooperation, and conflict resolution. $300 for the week. Middle schoolers (6th–8th grade) may attend as leaders-in-training, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. High school students can volunteer for experience that counts toward college applications. Contact 482-2508 or peacecamprocks@gmail.com.

- Brad Haugaard

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