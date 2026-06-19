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Mayor joins art class to paint her dog


Mayor Becky Shevlin (lower left in the photo) joined a free Paint Your Pet workshop sponsored by the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts. According to MAFA representative Christine Geltz, this was Shevlin's first time painting on canvas; she painted her dog, Ted. Instructor Sally Westenbroek Weiss led the workshop. Five additional public workshops are scheduled this year. Registration information here.
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