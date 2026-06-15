Monrovia elementary schools may each get a 'Samson' bear sculpture

Bear designed for Mayflower School.
Monrovia's Art in Public Places Committee (agenda) will consider expanding the Samson bear sculpture program to the school district's five elementary schools. The “Samson Goes to School” program will feature five bears, each designed by its school. The program will cost $20,500. See all the bears here.
- Brad Haugaard
What an embarrassing "AI slop" submission from Bradoaks. The funny thing is that AI use isn't even the real problem—it looks like Plymouth might have used AI in theirs but at least they took the time to actually deliver on the assignment.ReplyDelete
It's actually a good example of how and how not kids should be using AI in the classroom. Bradoaks would be a failing grade where as Plymouth would be B-range (A if they actually got it to render the kids instead of the stick figures)