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Pet precautions for the 4th of July

Pasadena Humane notes that the Fourth of July is one of its busiest seasons because fireworks can frighten pets, causing many to flee and end up in shelters. It recommends:

  • Leave pets at home. Don't take them to fireworks displays.
  • Walk dogs early. Keep pets indoors after dark.
  • Create a quiet, secure room with familiar bedding and toys.
  • Use puzzle toys, treats, music, or TV to reduce stress.
  • Try veterinarian-approved calming aids if needed.
  • Consult a veterinarian about severe anxiety before the holiday.
  • Make sure collars, ID tags, and microchip information are current.

If a pet is lost or found, notify local shelters immediately and post on neighborhood social media and lost-pet sites such as Petco Love Lost and PawBoost. [I would add, your local Nextdoor group and various Monrovia-area Facebook pages - search for "Monrovia" on Facebook.]

- Brad Haugaard

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