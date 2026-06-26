Pet precautions for the 4th of July

- Leave pets at home. Don't take them to fireworks displays.
- Walk dogs early. Keep pets indoors after dark.
- Create a quiet, secure room with familiar bedding and toys.
- Use puzzle toys, treats, music, or TV to reduce stress.
- Try veterinarian-approved calming aids if needed.
- Consult a veterinarian about severe anxiety before the holiday.
- Make sure collars, ID tags, and microchip information are current.
If a pet is lost or found, notify local shelters immediately and post on neighborhood social media and lost-pet sites such as Petco Love Lost and PawBoost. [I would add, your local Nextdoor group and various Monrovia-area Facebook pages - search for "Monrovia" on Facebook.]
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment