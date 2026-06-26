Monrovia competes for the All-America City Award this weekend

Monrovia will compete for the All-America City Award this weekend in Denver after being named one of 20 finalists nationwide. The city's presentation, "Strengthening Civic Health and Building Trust," will highlight three initiatives: the Community Activist Policing Bureau/SGV CARE mental health response partnership, the Biking for Bucks bicycle reimbursement pilot, and the Community Adult School's education and workforce programs. The presentation is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, from 12:50 to 1:10 p.m. Pacific Time and will be livestreamed on YouTube, here.
- Brad Haugaard
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