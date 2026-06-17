Council Adopts Budget with $2.4 Million Deficit, Approves Two New Fire Engines; Fire Dept. Wins Stroke Response Award

June 16 Monrovia City Council meeting, summarized by AI.
• Council adopted the FY 2026-27 general fund budget: $62.8 million in revenues, $65.2 million in expenditures — a projected $2.4 million deficit. Citywide revenues total ~$213 million; expenditures ~$153 million. Capital improvement program: $18.5 million. Personnel costs represent about 65% of general fund spending.
• Approved purchase of two Pierce Enforcer fire engines from South Coast Fire Equipment for up to $2.93 million (plus a $293,000 contingency). Delivery expected in FY 2029-30; payment due at delivery. Fire engines replace a 2002 and a 2008 unit.
• Two Craftsman homes designated as local historic landmarks with Mills Act preservation tax contracts: 115 May Ave (1912, built by the Tipple brothers) and 225 Highland Place (1909, attributed to architect Arthur Roland Kelly, who worked with the renowned firm Green & Green).
• Approved a tentative tract map for a 14-unit condominium project at 1232 S. Mayflower Ave., with a minor exception for common recreation space. Mayor Shevlin recused herself due to a conflict of interest.
• June 19 proclaimed Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Councilmember Kelly noted her children brought the observance to Monrovia, leading the council to formally adopt it in 2020. June 20-26 proclaimed National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.
• Annual assessment levies confirmed for FY 2026-27: Citywide lighting and landscaping at $56.23 per unit (unchanged); park maintenance at $16.22 per unit (up $0.48, a 3% CPI adjustment).
• Monrovia Fire Department received the Golden Brain Award from USC Arcadia Hospital for a rapid stroke response: a 76-year-old woman was taken from scene to surgery in 91 minutes; she fully recovered. One of only two LA County agencies to receive the award.
• City Manager reported unplanned power outages in parts of northwest and central Monrovia; Edison working to restore service by 11 p.m.
• City Manager updated council that the California Highway Patrol granted itself a second 30-day extension on the city's records request related to the death of Carlos Roberto Montoya Valdez. No information has been provided.
• Monrovia's All-America City finalist delegation will present in Denver, June 25-29. Ten cities will be named All-America Cities on Sunday, June 29.
• City Manager clarified that the Monrovia Pride Book Festival (Saturday, 12-6 p.m., Library Park) is a private nonprofit event. The city reviews rental applications for procedural compliance only and does not filter content.
• Resident Sam Carmichael reported ongoing trespassing onto private residential rooftops at Colorado Commons via the adjacent city-owned parking structure. He asked the city to work with the HOA on anti-climb barriers and cameras to prevent injury before an accident occurs.
• A World Cup watch party is being planned at Library Park for June 26 (Thursday, 7 p.m.) to coincide with the U.S. soccer team's final group stage match.
• Mayor Shevlin authorized a support letter for AB762 (Irwin/Wilson), which would ban disposable vapes due to lithium battery hazards in the waste stream.
Complete meeting video here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment