Scottish Soccer Fan Cones Monrovia Statues

Scott Ramsay, a Monrovia resident, who is both Scottish and a Scottish soccer fan, placed traffic cones atop local statues as part of a Scottish tradition. When Scotland plays away matches, he said, fans traditionally put traffic cones on statues in the host city. He said Scottish fans blanketed Boston statues and are now heading to Miami for a match against Brazil. Ramsay decided to join the spirit in his own neighborhood. This picture shows just one of several statues that he has cone-d.
- Brad Haugaard
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