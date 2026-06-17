Monrovia Unified's Dr. Greg Gero Named South Whittier Superintendent

Monrovia Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Greg Gero, Ph.D., has been named Superintendent of the South Whittier School District, according to Superintendent Paula Hart Rodas,. Dr. Gero will conclude his service with Monrovia Unified on June 30 and assume his new role on July 1. He joined the district in 2017 and has served as Plymouth Elementary principal, Director of Elementary Educational Services, and Executive Director of Educational Services. The district will begin recruiting for an interim leader and a permanent successor.
- Brad Haugaard
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