City to consider buying two new fire trucks; City deficit a bit less than expected, Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda ) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider buying two new fire engines, Pierce Enforcer Triple Combination Engines, for $2.93 million, with a $293,000 contingency amount. The engines will replace two reserve fire engines that are approaching their 25-year frontline lifespan. One is 24 years old and the other is 18 years old. Details. https://www.monroviaca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/40571
~ Receive a financial report saying that while the city is running a deficit, its finances are in decent shape, but rising pension and operating costs are a problem.
The city expects a General Fund deficit of about $2.4 million in 2026-27, an improvement from the $2.65 million deficit projected when the two-year budget was adopted. Revenues are projected at $62.8 million and expenditures at $65.2 million.
Property tax revenue continues to grow, hotel tax revenue remains strong, but sales tax revenue has largely flattened. The city's biggest financial challenge is rising pension costs, with annual payments toward its unfunded CalPERS liability increasing from $1.38 million in 2024-25 to $3.89 million in 2026-27, with another increase expected next year.
To help close the gap, the City plans fee increases, delayed hiring, contract reviews, grant applications, and continued contributions to its pension stabilization trust. Details.
~ Consider proclaiming June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day and June 19-25 as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.
~ The city will also hold a study session at 6 p.m. on the economic development and business climate in Monrovia, and have a "Communications Overview." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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