Pet photo contest open for Pasadena Humane 2027 calendar

Pets can compete in three categories: dogs, cats, and other pets. Winners are chosen through public voting.
Prizes include a full-month calendar feature, a custom pet portrait, pet-themed Pasadena Humane merchandise, and additional awards.
The two pets receiving the most votes overall will appear on the front and back covers of the 2027 calendar and any pet photo receiving five or more votes is guaranteed a spot somewhere in the calendar.
The contest runs June 1–30, with voting closing June 30 at 11 p.m. Entries, voting, and calendar pre-orders are available through Pasadena Humane. Details and voting here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment