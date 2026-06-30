One-of-a-kind Wallace has mismatched eyes and a passion for sniffaris

Meet Wallace! With his captivating mismatched eyes and playful spirit, this 4-year-old shepherd mix at Pasadena Humane is ready to find his perfect match. He loves going on "sniffaris," exploring the world on walks with great leash manners, and keeping his mind busy with enrichment like treat puzzles, agility, and toys. Wallace is a gentle guy who takes treats politely, enjoys soft chest scratches once he gets comfortable, and has a sweet, independent nature.
Wallace is adoption trial eligible, giving you the chance to get to know him at home before making things official. He's also part of our Pawsitive Start Program, which includes complimentary training to help you both start off on the right paw. If you're looking for a fun, loyal companion with a one-of-a-kind look, come meet Wallace and make him part of your family!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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