Monrovia Police: Bears invade homes; Drunk spits and kicks cops; Ex-wife’s phone shatters his windshield; Car-to-car shooting; Girlfriend hits boyfriend, arrested; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 11 – 17, 2026. 531 calls for service, 90 investigations, 1 mental evaluations, 5 traffic collisions, 21 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JUNE 11
Disturbing Subject – Suspect Arrested
At 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject who was holding an open bottle of alcohol. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JUNE 12
Arson
At 7:17 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Chestnut reported that a subject started a fire. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject with burn injuries. The subject reported that an unknown subject lit his tent on fire and he used his hands to put out the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
At 11:13 a.m., multiple callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a fight in progress. Officers arrived and discovered that one of the involved subjects had already left. No one was cooperative. Two subjects were found to be heavily intoxicated and in possession of open containers of alcohol. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JUNE 13
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:54 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington, an officer made contact with a pedestrian. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Bear Incident
At 12:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Norumbega regarding a bear inside the residence. The bear was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Bear Incident
At 4:55 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of N. Canyon reported a bear entered his residence through an open window, was ransacking his pantry. This was the second incident with the bear. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 6:05 p.m., a victim in a parking lot in the 800 block of E. Olive reported his ex-wife threw her phone at his parked vehicle, shattering a windshield. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
At 7:24 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported a neighbor approached him, pushed him, and struck the victim’s phone. Officers made contact with the neighbor who admitted to striking the victim’s phone. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 14
Battery
At 2:03 a.m., several callers in the 500 block of W. Foothill reported hearing screams. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed one of the individual’s daughter was battered by a female subject who had fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
At 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported seeing her ex-boyfriend who was in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Missing / Located Person
At 9:59 a.m., an employee from a living facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a resident missing. The resident was located in a nearby city.
Domestic Violence
At 4:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Primrose regarding a domestic violence incident. An investigation revealed the victim’s girlfriend assaulted him and fled on foot. The victim had visible injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Shooting
At 5:08 p.m., multiple witnesses in the 800 block of E. Duarte reported a car to car shooting. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any of the subjects involved. No victims were located. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Battery on Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
At 11:30 p.m., an employee from a store in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported someone inside the store causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with an intoxicated male subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. While officers were attempting to place the subject in a patrol vehicle, he spit and kicked officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 15
Vandalism
At 8:04 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed an unknown subject threw a rock at a window, causing severe damage. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
At 12:37 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle driving away with four occupants inside the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. All four occupants were arrested and taken into custody after an investigation was conducted.
Missing Person
At 4:51 p.m., a mother walked into the MPD lobby to report her adult son missing. He was entered into the missing person system. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 16
Grand Theft
At 4:58 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 17
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 1:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a boyfriend and girlfriend had been out drinking, and when they got home, they got into a verbal argument which turned physical when she started hitting him. The boyfriend had visible marks. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 6:21 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported that a package was stolen from her front porch. This investigation is continuing.
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