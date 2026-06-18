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School Board to consider adopting $97 million budget; Ratify teacher salary deal

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education (agenda) will ...

~ Consider adopting a 2026-27 budget with projected revenues of about $95 million and projected expenditures of $97.3 million, so the district will have a deficit of about $2.24 million and its general fund balance (meaning the money it has remaining in the kitty) will slip from $24.53 million to $22.29 million. Details.

~ Consider approving a salary agreement with the Monrovia Teachers Association giving teachers a one-time 2% payment for 2025-26 and a 5.25% raise for 2026-27. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

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