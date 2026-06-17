Community Center plans bus trip to LA County Museum of Art, June 25

The Monrovia Community Center is planning a bus trip to the LA County Museum of Art, The Grove, and Original Farmers Market on June 25. Participants will visit LACMA, including Urban Lights and the David Geffen Galleries, followed by time for shopping and dining at The Grove and Original Farmers Market. Bus departs at 10 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Cost is $35 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Call the Community Center at 256-8246 for details, reservations. (Photo by Matt Hintsa.)
- Brad Haugaard
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