Monrovia Music Fest at Library Park, June 28

Creative Being, a local nonprofit, is hosting the free Monrovia Music Fest at Library Park on June 28 from noon to 7 p.m. The all-ages event features seven hours of live music spanning indie, Latin, Afrobeats, folk, funk, soul, classic rock, new wave, and ‘80s rock, along with an artisan market, food trucks, and a kids zone. A craft beer and wine garden will be available for guests 21 and older. VIP Lounge access is available for purchase. Leashed dogs are welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
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