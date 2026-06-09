Arthur Blair Historic Inn Grand Opening July 4 in Monrovia

The property consists of two original historic Monrovia homes once owned by Steve Baker, former city historian, along with a third building constructed in compatible historic style. The site has been developed into a combined inn and soon-to-open restaurant called Viola’s Bar & Bistro.
Steve Baker (1941–2022) served as Monrovia’s city historian for 30 years and as president of the Monrovia Historical Society. A fifth-generation Monrovian, he lived in the family home built by his great-great-grandfather in 1887. Baker was widely recognized as the primary authority on local history, known for his detailed research, public speeches, and graveside tours at Live Oak Cemetery.
Proceeds from the grand opening event, which includes light refreshments, live music, self-guided tours throughout the restored property, will support the acquisition of period furnishings for the Historic Society's George H. Anderson House Museum.
Tickets for the event are available here.
- Brad Haugaard
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