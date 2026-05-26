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San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary June 20

The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will hold its 30th Anniversary Extravaganza on Saturday, June 20, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia. The program will feature choral works spanning its 30-year history, plus the premiere of a new piece by accompanist Wells Leng with poetry by longtime patron Suzanne Reedy Hogran, and a special alumni performance. A silent auction with cabaret performances begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

- Brad Haugaard


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