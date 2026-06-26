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Foothill Unity Center Back-to-School event July 29


Monrovia's Foothill Unity Center will hold a Back-to-School event July 29 at Santa Anita Race Track to equip 2,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, and other essentials.

The organization is seeking community support through:

- Brad Haugaard
at

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