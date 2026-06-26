Foothill Unity Center Back-to-School event July 29

Monrovia's Foothill Unity Center will hold a Back-to-School event July 29 at Santa Anita Race Track to equip 2,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, and other essentials.
The organization is seeking community support through:
- Donating school supplies. Details here.
- Volunteers to pack supplies or help at the event. July 27: 1-4 p.m. - July 28: 12:30- 4p.m. - July 29: 12-4 p.m. - July 30: 8-12 p.m.
- Serving as a community vendor. Details here.
- Sponsoring or underwriting event costs. Details here.
- Making financial donations toward its $75,000 goal to cover supplies and other student needs. Details here.
- Brad Haugaard
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