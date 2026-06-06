Stories from Latin America at the Library, June 13

Families Read Together: Stories from Latin America, will be held at the Library on Saturday, June 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event features an English-Spanish bilingual performance by Olga Loya, presented by The Music Center of LA County, with stories, folktales, and legends from East Los Angeles and Latin America. Registration required for children ages 0-5 and closes June 13 at 11 a.m. Free books available while supplies last. Details and registration here.
- Brad Haugaard
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