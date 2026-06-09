Charming Jon Snow is a Siberian Husky who loves adventure, couch naps, and giving kisses

Meet Jon Snow, a 4-year-old Siberian Husky at Pasadena Humane who is ready for his second chapter! This handsome boy is the perfect mix of adventure buddy and couch companion. He loves his daily walks and can get excited when it's time to explore, but once he's had some exercise, he's calm, relaxed, and happy to lounge nearby. According to his foster, Jon Snow is house-trained, thrives on a consistent routine, and is known for his sweet habit of giving kisses to the people he loves.
Jon's friendly personality shines wherever he goes. At a recent adoption event, he charmed everyone he met. Treat-motivated and eager to connect, Jon Snow is a wonderful companion looking for a home where he can share both his playful spirit and his loving nature.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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