A Moment in Monrovia History: The auto dealerships of Huntington Drive
Auto dealerships lined Huntington Dr. in Monrovia through the 1980s, the last one leaving in 1991 for a freeway-adjacent auto mall created by the Monrovia Redevelopment Agency.
From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
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