Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9

Monrovia's Summer Concert Series runs each Sunday through Aug. 9, starting at 7 p.m. Concerts May 31 through June 28 are at Station Square, 1629 S. Myrtle Ave. Concerts July 12 through Aug. 9 are at Library Park.
- Station Square – 1629 S. Myrtle Avenue
- Sunday May 31 – OC Groove
- Sunday June 7 - Beach St. A GoGo
- Sunday June 14 – ACME Time Machine
- Sunday June 21 – Suave the Band
- Sunday June 28 – Cold Duck
- Library Park – 321 S. Myrtle Avenue
- Sunday July 12 – Blue Breeze Band
- Sunday July 19 – Funk Station
- Sunday July 26 – The ‘ACE” Band
- Sunday August 2 – Upstream
- Sunday August 9 – Bumptown
- Brad Haugaard
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