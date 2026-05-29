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Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9

Monrovia's Summer Concert Series runs each Sunday through Aug. 9, starting at 7 p.m. Concerts May 31 through June 28 are at Station Square, 1629 S. Myrtle Ave. Concerts July 12 through Aug. 9 are at Library Park.

  • Station Square – 1629 S. Myrtle Avenue
    • Sunday May 31 – OC Groove
    • Sunday June 7 - Beach St. A GoGo
    • Sunday June 14 – ACME Time Machine
    • Sunday June 21 – Suave the Band
    • Sunday June 28 – Cold Duck
  • Library Park – 321 S. Myrtle Avenue
    • Sunday July 12 – Blue Breeze Band
    • Sunday July 19 – Funk Station
    • Sunday July 26 – The ‘ACE” Band
    • Sunday August 2 – Upstream
    • Sunday August 9 – Bumptown

- Brad Haugaard

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