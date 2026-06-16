Lovable Regan is a wiggly, smiling pit bull who may also be a World Cup fan

Regan is a lovable 4-year-old pit bull with an incredible personality and a big, wiggly smile. She's an affectionate, people-friendly girl who happily accepts pets, takes treats gently, and already knowns how to "sit" and "lie down". Regan enjoys getting out and exploring the world, spending plenty of time sniffing along her walks, and enjoying some time couch-side watching the World Cup.
While she can be enthusiastic on leash, Regan has shown she can walk calmly, handle new situations well, and has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite. With her sweet nature, happy energy, and loving heart, Regan is ready to find a family of her own. Come meet Regan and see why she's impossible not to love!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment